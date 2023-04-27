Environmental Protection Agency to oversee cleanup of C6-Zero

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take over as the lead agency overseeing cleanup of the C6-Zero site in Marengo.
The Environmental Protection Agency got the request from the Iowa DNR this week.
They say they've been monitoring the site and was in coordination with the Iowa DNR since the explosion happened in December. They will now start transitioning oversight responsibilities.
The EPA says that they will stabilize threats to human health and the environment. They also say that they're continuing the investigation into C^-Zero and is considering enforcement options.