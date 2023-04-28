Environmental Protection Agency grants emergency waiver to sell E-15 this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted a volatility waiver to allow the sale of E-15 ethanol fuel this summer.
This means that E-10 and E-15 will share the same volatility limit for the summer driving season between June 1 and September 30.
Generally, E-15 fuel can run 10-20 cents cheaper per gallon than E-10 fuel.
Governor Kim Reynolds praised the move in a statement on Friday morning.
Reynolds said in a press release, "I am thrilled that the EPA has granted our request to sell E-15 nationwide this summer. This is a huge win for Iowa farmers and our ethanol industry and proves that even our biggest adversaries can’t ignore the advantage biofuels brings to our country’s economy and national security. Now all Americans will have access to cheaper, cleaner-burning fuel this summer!”
Earlier this year, the EPA granted year-round sale of E-15, but that will not take effect until the spring of 2024.