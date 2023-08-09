Endangered person advisory called off for Iowa teen

UPDATE (2:00 PM) - The endangered person advisory has been canceled by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. Kaylee has been located.
Authorities said she is safe and in the process of being reunited with family.
Davis County, Iowa (KWWL)- Law enforcement officials are hoping the public can help them track down missing Iowa teen Kaylee Arnold. Arnold, 13, was last seen around 7:00 Tuesday evening at a Casey's in Wapello County.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says their investigation makes them believe Arnold is in danger.
Arnold is 4'11' and weighs 90 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, dark shoes, and a gray shirt saying "Camp Wapello 2011." Both of her ears and her left nostril are pierced.
Officials did not say if there was any indication showing what direction Arnold may have gone in after leaving the Casey's store or who she may have been with.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Davis County Sheriff's Office at 641-664-2385 or their local law enforcement agency.