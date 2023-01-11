EMS emergency a matter of life and death in rural Iowa

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Call 911 in an emergency and help is on the way, or so you'd hope.
However, in some parts of rural area- those calls for help may go unanswered. Dawn Everding from Sumner Memorial Hospital says rural communities often rely on volunteer paramedics- a group that's become increasingly hard to find.
Everding says that when communities don't have enough volunteers, they often have to rely on neighboring areas- stretching resources well beyond what they can typically handle.
Bremer County EMS Director Kip Ladage says they just don't see very many people "knocking on the door" asking to be a volunteer anymore so some communities may not have anyone left to answer the call during daytime hours when many volunteers at work.
Still, it's neither a new problem nor an issue unique to Bremer County, eastern Iowa, or the Hawkeye State. Bremer County EMS Association President Jim Schutte says they started to spot the foundational problems all the way back in 2007 and it continued to get worse starting in 2016.
But how did this problem start, and how did it get worse? Iowa State Representative Timi Brown-Powers (D, Waterloo) says lawmakers simply weren't paying attention and let the situation fester for far too long before trying to take action.
Still, Rep. Brown-Powers says she hopes lawmakers in Des Moines will take up the cause in 2023
Now, Ladage and Schutte say they're not sure if the very system that's served rural Iowa for decades is even sustainable long term. In other words, they say the system built on helping their community now needs help staying alive.