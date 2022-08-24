Emma Benoit will tell her emotional survivor story in free UNI event October 22

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Emma Benoit says she regretted what she had done from the moment she pulled the trigger.
Five years ago, in the summer before her senior year in high school, then 16-year Emma tried to take her own life and nearly succeeded.
A shotgun blast severed her carotid artery and led to a spinal cord injury, which left her paralyzed.
Now 21, Emma has become a nationally known suicide prevention and awareness speaker.
A full length documentary movie on Emma's life is called My Ascension.
Emma is traveling to Iowa in October for an appearance at the University of Northern Iowa.
Emma's upcoming appearance at UNI will be powerful and it's free to the public on October 22 at the GBPAC in Cedar Falls.
Alive & Running, the well known Dunkerton suicide prevention and awareness non-profit organization, will bring a nationally known suicide prevention documentary and speaker to the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for a 'Free' event October 22 at 2 p.m.
The documentary, entitled My Ascension, focuses on the life of Emma Benoit, whose attempted suicide in 2017 left her paralyzed just before her senior year in high school.
Her suicide attempt stunned her family and her community, as Emma was a popular varsity cheerleader with a supportive family and a ton of friends.
No one knew Emma was also filled with depression and anxiety at the time, which led her to attempt suicide.
The 'free' Gallagher-Bluedorn event on October 22, is being made possible by Alive & Running, and will feature a viewing of the My Ascension documentary and a Q & A with Emma Benoit following the showing.
The free tickets for the October 22 movie showing are not yet available, but, will be beginning Monday, September 19 at unitix@uni.edu
The free event will be possible, thanks to the generosity of several local sponsors, including Alive & Running, The Cedar Valley United Way, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Unity Point Health, and Unity-Point Health-Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
463 runners and walkers turned out for the most recent run on Saturday, June 18, in Dunkerton, for the annual Alive & Running 5k. Money raised through the event is used to help Alive & Running in its ongoing suicide prevention and awareness efforts.
Co-founders, Troy Belmer and Ryan Nesbit, along with volunteer, Amanda Anderson, talked about their suicide prevention and awareness efforts on a recent edition of The Steele Report. That program is also available on kwwl.com, The Steele Report