Emma Benoit, Suicide Prevention Speaker, returns to Iowa for several events in March

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Emma Benoit is bringing her amazing survival story back to Iowa with several Iowa events in March.
Nearly six years ago, in the summer before her senior year in high school, then 16-year Emma tried to take her own life and nearly succeeded.
Emma says she regretted what she had done from the moment she pulled the trigger.
A shotgun blast severed her carotid artery and led to a spinal cord injury which left Emma paralyzed.
Now 21, Emma has become a nationally known suicide prevention and awareness speaker.
Emma has events in Iowa beginning in Ames March 14. The documentary on Emma’s life, My Ascension, will be shown at all events, followed by a question and answer session with Emma.
All events are free and no registration is necessary. Just show up.
The Ames event will be held at the Ames City Auditorium, 6-8:30 pm.
Wednesday, March 15, Emma will be at the Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup, 6-8:30 pm. This event is sponsored by the well know area suicide prevention and awareness organization, Alive & Running.
Thursday, March 16, Emma will be in Cedar Falls at the Diamond Event Center, 6-8:30 pm. Alive and Running is also sponsoring this event.
Friday, March 17, Emma travels to the Castle Theater in Manchester, 6:30-9:00 pm. Follow Alive & Running on Facebook for more details.
Saturday, March 18, Emma will appear in Rock Island, Illinois, at the Holiday Inn, 2-4 pm in an event sponsored by Foster’s Voice-Suicide Awareness group in the Quad-Cities.
Again, all of these events are free of charges and no registration is required. Just show up.
Alive and Running Co-Founders, Troy Belmer and Ryan Nesbit, know what it's like to lose a close friend to suicide.
When they were sophomores in high school, Rodger, a classmate at Dunkerton High School, took his life, shocking the community.
Rodger's death would later serve as the impetus for creation of the suicide prevention and awareness non-profit they named Alive and Running Iowa.
Founded in 2010, Alive and Running is completely volunteer-led and uses all funds to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
The organization uses the money to hold free trainings as they feel education is key to preventing suicide.
They also have donated to MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health and Cedar Valley Hospice to support work toward the cause.
In addition to suicide prevention work, Alive & Running Iowa also hosts two grief support groups in Waverly and Waterloo for those who have experienced a loss due to suicide.
Alive and Running does suicide prevention training in schools. It's known as Q-P-R training: Question. Persuade. Refer.
Troy says, "It teaches people what to do in that time of crisis, when someone is reaching out from a bad spot. It's a fantastic course."
Troy says Alive and Running will take the training course to any place interested so people can learn more about preventing suicide and helping someone in need.
Tom Eachus, Executive Director of the Unity Point Health, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, says "The biggest problem we still deal with in our business is stigma. People are concerned about talking to other people about their problems. There is shame and guilt associated with suicide and we want to take that away."
It's estimated that more than one million Americans attempt suicide every year, and Eachus says you always need to be aware of some warning signs.
Warning signs could include things like dramatic changes in personality and behaviors. A person might say, "I don't want to be here anymore,' or someone researching the internet for ways to end their life. People giving away prized possessions, or excessive use of drugs or alcohol.