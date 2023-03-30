Wesleyan University students figuring out what's next after school closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly 900 students are trying to figure out what's next after Iowa Wesleyan announced that it will be closing down in May.
Aylee Pope is an online student from Northeast Iowa. She says that this wasn't a surprise to her and other students and now she doesn't know what will happen next.
Pope said, "Upper Iowa University has a really great criminal justice program I'd be willing to transfer to if that's an option. I'm already a junior, so I want somewhere that will take all of my credits and I won't have to redo a bunch of college."
On campus students are being given opportunities to transfer to four other private universities at no extra cost. However, Pope says that she doesn't know how it affects her as an online student.