Waterloo Schools respond to bus issues, concerns from families

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jared Smith said a shortage of bus drivers is behind the recent bussing delays.
Parents say buses have been late picking up and dropping off their kids. In some cases, students have come home several hours late.
This year is the first under a new contract with First Student, which is now handling busing for the Waterloo Community School District. Smith said the company has 54 buses running and 47 drivers.
“The need for drivers to serve Waterloo Community Schools is causing a handful of bus routes to be adjusted daily," First Student said in a statement. "While this allows us to provide transportation to as many students as possible, it can cause delays. We are working in partnership with the district to minimize the impact."
First Student said it takes time to move applicants through the hiring process to become qualified school bus drivers.
"We have driver candidates in various stages of training and hope to add them to bus routes in the coming weeks," First Student said. "In the meantime, we appreciate the community’s patience and understanding. We are committed to delivering the level of service expected of us.”
Smith said up to 10 drivers are currently working through the process.
"Even though they're pretty much on staff, they're still going through that the just the work that needs to be done before they can get on the bus," Smith said. "That's the lag time. We're just trying to get through the next few weeks until those new bus drivers start."
Many parents have been expressing their frustration on social media. Many parents said their students waited longer than 2.5 hours, leaving many frustrated and even scared when unsure of where their students are.
"I had to call the Police department to try and find my four-year-old," Kimberly Adelmune said. "That was scary hearing them ask me to describe her and what she wore last. That is something you don't think you are going to hear. It is something you hear on TV. It makes me think of the girls that were taken, and that should not be something we worry about when we send our kids to school."
"I had to get off because they were getting me so mad," Adelmune's 11-year-old Reydan Williams said. "They were not dropping any kids off at the right part."
Prior to First Student, Durham School Services handled the busing for the district. First Student had previously been in charge until 2012. The current contract with First Student runs through 2026.
"I understand busses running late, there is traffic, there is all sorts of things. The kids deserve to go to school," Adelmune said. "My son not getting picked up and the other students that were not picked up, that is uncalled for. My kid, all of the kids deserve an education."
On Wednesday, Smith apologized to students and families who have been impacted by bussing issues to start the year
"It's not ideal, and I apologize to those families and students who have been impacted," he said. "I'm hopeful that we don't have those two-hour blocks of times where we don't know where the kids are or it takes them to get home."
While he feels terrible about what happened, Smith said he can't say for certain that it won't happen again.
"It's always hard to make promises, and there might be a couple of times," Smith said. "In the past we have had some bus drivers who get ill during the day and can't be there for the pickup routes, so then we have to fill that route to. I do feel good moving forward. It's not going to be perfect overnight. Have some patience with us, but I do feel like we're going to get this figured out."
Smith said the district and First Student had a two-hour meeting on Tuesday. He said the company is open to suggestions from the district, and he does have confidence in First Student.
While First Student works to hire more drivers, Smith said district leaders are looking at what they can do to help offset the driver shortage and help alleviate some of those routes. One idea is getting district staff certified to drive vans for some smaller groups of students. Another is making sure each bus is on the most efficient route.
"Sometimes buses that are crisscrossing that are going in different neighborhoods where it's like, okay, how can we be more efficient and make sure the most students are being served by that bus in the least amount of time," Smith said.
Smith also said they are looking at possibly moving some of the late afternoon or early evening routes for high school activities.
"Those buses sometimes have five kids on them," he said. "Could we look at having that small handful of kids finding rides or getting rides home to free up that bus to address the needs of more students?"
One of the significant concerns from parents was the lack of communication and the fact they did not know where their student was. Smith said they are training First Student on the district's communications system so the company can keep parents informed.
"So instead of us being reactive and communicating after hearing from them to parents, we're going to have them be proactive and communicating to parents when issues arise," Smith said.
Smith asked the community to be patient as they endure the growing pains of transitioning to a new bussing company.
"We knew there'll be some hiccups, probably a few too many hiccups than we were hoping, but we also understand that's what happens through a transition, and they've got leaders who are new to town," Smith said. "We want to operate with grace a little bit and understand that we're frustrated, you're frustrated, but we also know that we're going to get better as quickly as possible and make sure we meet the needs of our students."
First Student has been holding many events locally to hire drivers.
Smith said the issues came to light on Monday with all of our students pre-K through 12 and activities added to the mix. Last week, Thursday and Friday were both half days.
Smith said he does believe things are improving, and Tuesday afternoon went better than Monday.