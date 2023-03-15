Waterloo Schools Installs New Vape Detectors

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Waterloo Schools is in the process of installing vape detectors among the high schools.
The Waterloo Board of Education approved a quote for around $127,500 for the purchase of the detectors last month.
Over 84 detectors will be installed throughout four buildings while students are on spring break. East, West and Expo Alternative High Schools, as well as the Waterloo Career Center will all have these detectors.
The type of vape detector product is called "HALO". The smart sensor vape detectors will be hung eight feet from the ground for optimal detection.
HALO sensors will detect anywhere from gunshots, aggression, and vape detection.
Director of At-Risk and Student Services Sheena Canady said, has seen an increase in vape use throughout the past couple years. Canady says because of the increase, there is a great need for the new detectors.
"We are really uncovering every rock, turning over every rock, to figure out how to ensure our buildings remain healthy and safe for all students," Canady said. "We also have an obligation to educate, and that's been a priority of ours; so vape detectors are just one stop."
If students are caught there will be a variety of different responses. Canady says each response will be education based.