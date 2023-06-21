University of Northern Iowa launching its first-ever engineering degree

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa will be adding its first-ever engineering degree in the fall of 2024. The degree is one of two new programs announced by the University on Wednesday.
The engineering degree named Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering will focus on areas such as physics, chemistry and biochemistry.
A second program called the Bachelor of Science in Materials Science Engineering Technology will focus on areas of metal casting and additive and subtractive metal manufacturing applications.
The University is adding the new programs to meet the demand for engineering jobs in the state of Iowa. Companies such as John Deere, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, Doerfer Engineering, and A.Y. McDonald will be offering opportunities for internships.
Both programs will be introduced in the fall of 2024.