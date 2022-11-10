UNI nursing program approved by Iowa Board of Regents

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday the Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal from the University of Northern Iowa to develop a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.
In a press release from the University, UNI President Mark Nook acknowledged the difficulty in statewide nurse recruiting.
“Based on figures from the Iowa Board of Nursing, nearly 80% of employers in the state indicate that it is difficult or very difficult to recruit nurses,” Nook said. “Finding qualified health care professionals is becoming exceedingly challenging, particularly in rural areas and in long-term care facilities."
UNI joins the University of Iowa and Iowa State University in offering a Bachelor of Science degree.
The University's goal is to provide more opportunities to students who are seeking a nursing career, thereby increasing the amount of nurses in the state, all without swaying students away from other programs offered.
“Long-term projections by Iowa Workforce Development indicate that registered nurses represent the top employment need in the state that will require a four-year baccalaureate degree,” Nook said.
The University is anticipating that around 24 students will be enrolled in the program in the Fall of 2024.
UNI also plans to continue its collaboration with Allen College in Waterloo. They are actively discussing ways to further improve training for hopeful nurses in the field.