UNI enrollment tops 9,000 in largest year-to-year increase in over a decade

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa's student enrollment has topped over 9,000 for the Fall 2023 school year, marking the largest yearly increase in enrollment in over a decade for the university.
According to a press release from UNI, the fall enrollment is at 9,021 students. The incoming freshman class accounts for 1,552 students, which is an 8% increase from last year's count of 1,399 incoming freshman.
The University says that students come from all 99 Iowa counties, along with 45 states and 53 countries across the globe. 857 students are transfer students, an increase of 12% from last year, and the highest amount since 2017.
73% of new transfer students this year came from an Iowa community college. They have also enrolled 632 graduate students this year, an increase of 42% from 2022.
Additionally, 3,114 students signed housing contracts, a 7.5% increase from 2022.
Graduation rates for UNI students are at record levels for a third consecutive year, and are almost 20 percentage points higher than comparable universities. One in 11 UNI students graduates in three years.
UNI President Mark Nook said in a press release, "We are grateful to all of these students and families for selecting UNI as their college home."
President Nook continued, "“Our faculty and staff are staunchly committed to student support and success. As UNI’s degree programs continue to respond to the needs of Iowa’s workforce in regards to health, nursing, engineering and other in-demand areas, our education and business programs are among many areas of study that remain vital to our state, its students and Iowa’s economy. We are excited about UNI’s positive trajectory for these and many more reasons.”