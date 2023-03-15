UNI awarded $2.5M grant to improve mental health access

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has been awarded a federal grant to help improve mental health access for children and adolescents.
The $2.5 million grant will be used to increase the number of school psychologists across Iowa. UNI is partnering with three area education agencies representing half of the state's 99 counties.
The University will train 15 school psychologists over the next 5 years.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of adolescents aged 13-18 live with a mental health condition.