Students First Education Savings Account applications open

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds' Students First education Savings Account applications have opened.
Applications opened up at 8:00 a.m. on the Department of Education's ESA page, which can be viewed here.
The application period will run through June 30 at 11:59 p.m.
All incoming K-12 students who currently attend a public school who choose to enroll in an accredited nonpublic school for the 2023-2024 school year are eligible for the program, regardless of their income.
Students who attended an accredited nonpublic school during the 2022-2023 school year are eligible for the next school year if their income is at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Line.
Informational webinars on the Savings Account can be be found here.