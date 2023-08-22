 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

School Districts with early dismissals this week

KWWL -- Here's a list of school districts in eastern Iowa that have announced early dismissals this week due to extreme heat.

Aplington-Parkersburg Schools:

Dismissing 2 hours, 30 minutes early; Wednesday Aug. 23rd and Thursday Aug. 24th 

Arlington-Starmont Schools:

Dismissing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Charles City Schools:

Dismissing at 12:00/12:10 on 8/23 & 8/24. Lunch will be served.

Clarksville Schools:

Dismissing at 1:15 on Wednesday, 8/23 and Thursday, 8/24

Decorah Schools:

Two hour early dismissal on Wednesday and Thursday

E. Allamakee Schools:

Two hour early dismissal Wednesday 8-23 and Thursday 8-24.

Edgewood-Colesburg School:

Edgewood-Colesburg will dismiss classes at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.

Maquoketa Valley Schools:

Early Dismissal at 12:00 PM on 8/23 & 8/24.

Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools:

3 Hr. Early Release on Wednesday Aug. 23rd and Thursday Aug. 24th.

Linn-Mar Community School District:

Linn-Mar will be holding three-hour early dismissals on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24. 

  • Intermediate and Middle Schools - Dismissal at 11:35 a.m.
  • Elementary Schools - Dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
  • Linn-Mar High School - Dismissal at 1:00 p.m.

Western Dubuque Schools:

Western Dubuque School District will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Waterloo Community School

The Waterloo Community School District will be dismissing early on Wednesday, August 23, Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

  • Secondary (grades 6-12) and Cunningham students will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
  • Elementary students will dismiss at 12:00 p.m.

Waverly - Shell Rock

Waverly-Shell Rock will be dismissing early on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24. 

  • Shell Rock--11:40 a.m.
  • Carey, Southeast, and West Cedar--11:50 a.m.
  • Lied Center--11:50 a.m.
  • Middle School--11:55 a.m.
  • High School--12:00 p.m.