School Districts with early dismissals this week

KWWL -- Here's a list of school districts in eastern Iowa that have announced early dismissals this week due to extreme heat.
Aplington-Parkersburg Schools:
Dismissing 2 hours, 30 minutes early; Wednesday Aug. 23rd and Thursday Aug. 24th
Arlington-Starmont Schools:
Dismissing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Charles City Schools:
Dismissing at 12:00/12:10 on 8/23 & 8/24. Lunch will be served.
Clarksville Schools:
Dismissing at 1:15 on Wednesday, 8/23 and Thursday, 8/24
Decorah Schools:
Two hour early dismissal on Wednesday and Thursday
E. Allamakee Schools:
Two hour early dismissal Wednesday 8-23 and Thursday 8-24.
Edgewood-Colesburg School:
Edgewood-Colesburg will dismiss classes at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.
Maquoketa Valley Schools:
Early Dismissal at 12:00 PM on 8/23 & 8/24.
Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools:
3 Hr. Early Release on Wednesday Aug. 23rd and Thursday Aug. 24th.
Linn-Mar Community School District:
Linn-Mar will be holding three-hour early dismissals on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.
- Intermediate and Middle Schools - Dismissal at 11:35 a.m.
- Elementary Schools - Dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
- Linn-Mar High School - Dismissal at 1:00 p.m.
Western Dubuque Schools:
Western Dubuque School District will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.
Waterloo Community School
The Waterloo Community School District will be dismissing early on Wednesday, August 23, Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.
- Secondary (grades 6-12) and Cunningham students will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
- Elementary students will dismiss at 12:00 p.m.
Waverly - Shell Rock
Waverly-Shell Rock will be dismissing early on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.
- Shell Rock--11:40 a.m.
- Carey, Southeast, and West Cedar--11:50 a.m.
- Lied Center--11:50 a.m.
- Middle School--11:55 a.m.
- High School--12:00 p.m.