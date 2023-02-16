Proposed bill that would ban teaching of gender identity passes Iowa House Education Committee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- An amended bill that would bar schools from teaching students about sexual orientation or gender identity passed the Iowa House Education Committee on Wednesday.
It is one of several bills moving through the legislature that deals with LGBTQ+ issues in the classroom. You can read about the others here.
As it was originally written, House File 8 applied to K-3rd grade students. However, the Committee has amended the bill to apply from K-6th grade students.
Under the proposed legislation, school district employees would need parental permission to use a nickname or pronoun for a student that is not on the child's birth certificate.