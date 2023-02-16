 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Proposed bill that would ban teaching of gender identity passes Iowa House Education Committee

  • Updated
classroom
By Abby Turpin

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- An amended bill that would bar schools from teaching students about sexual orientation or gender identity passed the Iowa House Education Committee on Wednesday.

It is one of several bills moving through the legislature that deals with LGBTQ+ issues in the classroom. You can read about the others here.

As it was originally written, House File 8 applied to K-3rd grade students. However, the Committee has amended the bill to apply from K-6th grade students.

Under the proposed legislation, school district employees would need parental permission to use a nickname or pronoun for a student that is not on the child's birth certificate.