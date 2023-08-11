Private schools prepare for first school year with Education Savings Account program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Teachers are tidying their classrooms, and crews are finishing up last-minute construction projects in the final days before school starts. Students across Eastern Iowa will return to the classroom in a week and a half.
When the new school year starts, it will be the first with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' Students First Education Savings Account program. For many private schools, it will mean more students.
"Our classes are filling up," Cedar Valley Christian School Principal Jeff Pospisil said. "We have waitlists for our elementary classes that we haven't had before."
Enrollment has been increasing by about 20 students per year for the past three years, but the Education Savings Account program is giving that a significant boost this year. Pospisil did not have an exact number on Friday but said he expects it will be somewhere in the 50s, more than double what it has been in the past.
"Because of the full classes, we've had to buy some desks, we've had to move one teacher from elementary to middle school to accommodate the extra students there and then hire elementary teachers," Pospisil said. "Just to make sure we have enough staffing for the increase in the number of kids."
Most new students are in elementary school and are in Kindergarten, first, second, and third grades, which all have waitlists. However, there is still room in middle school and high school classes.
The Iowa Department of Education has approved 18,600 ESA applications, including more than 1,300 in Linn County.
Families who send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the State provides for each child that attends a public school. The money will go into an education savings account and can be used for things like tuition or textbooks.
This school year, the educational savings accounts are available to all students who attended public school last school year.
The plan is being phased in for current private school students. In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, which the State estimates to be $83,250 for a family of four.
Pospisil said 60% of students at his school qualified for the ESA program.
"A large number of our current or previous students also qualified for ESA's," he said.
Across town at Xavier High School, they projected they would have 582 students for the upcoming school year but are looking at 595.
"From a net gain perspective, it's not significant, but certainly it is more than we have projected enrollment-wise," President of Xavier High School Chris McCarville said. "We're above where we thought we'd be."
McCarville said the most significant jump in enrollment came from the Freshman class, which the projected to be smaller than it turned out to be.
"For this year, there isn't that significant of a change enrollment-wise, but certainly down the road, we could see something," McCarville said. "Our kindergarten classes here in Cedar Rapids are significantly higher than in previous years, and hopefully, that trickles down to Xavier nine years from now."
McCarville said 20% of students at Xavier qualified for the ESA program this school year. They are planning to use the additional funds they get from the ESA program to hire more staff members.
"As a school and as a community, we're starting to look at what we need to do to serve our students better," McCarville said. "We look forward to utilizing that additional funding we'll receive. We're putting that right back into serving our students and serving more of them."
KWWL reached out to the Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday to see if they have seen a large number of families leave the district. A spokesperson for the district said they don't know what enrollment will be until the first day of school. Enrollment numbers can fluctuate until October 15th, when the district has to certify enrollment numbers with the State.
The district also said families can leave whenever they want and don't need to give a reason for doing so.
Linn County had the second most approved ESA applications of Iowa's 99 counties, with 1,318, only behind Polk County, which has 3,144. Black Hawk County has the fifth most with 942, Dubuque had the seventh most with 882 and Johnson County had the eighth most with 572.