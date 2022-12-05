Northeast Iowa Community College answers need for EMT's with new program

PEOSTA/CALMAR, Iowa (KWWL) -- Northeast Iowa Community College is working with local communities to help fulfill their needs for more emergency responder personnel, and they're using a new way to train aspiring EMT's to do it.
The big aspect that has really changed how classes are set up with NICC's hy-flex EMT training program is to make as much course material as possible available online.
Instructors for the program say that typically for an EMT class to be created, there needs to be at least eight people interested in order to break even. This has prevented smaller communities from being able to create classes in their own towns, forcing would-be EMT's to travel for training.
With NICC's new program, except for in-person practice days, most of the classroom work can be done over teleconference.
“We started it during COVID times but it's something that’s continuing now because it's a way where we can get people where they’re at," said Dan Neenan.
Neenan oversees NICC's EMS programs. He says that the new method could be crucial in solving the needs or rural EMS departments, where he says some places are at just 3-4 EMS personnel in total.
NICC will also be starting a new program in the spring for highschool students in the Dubuque and Oelwein school systems. The program will be available for seniors at either district and on completion will allow students to directly step into the EMS workforce.