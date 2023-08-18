Nationwide teacher shortages persist despite signs of improvement

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- The nationwide teacher shortage continues to impact school districts across Iowa, but experts say that there are some signs of improvement.
KWWL spoke with University of Iowa's Associate Dean of Teacher's Education, Matt McDermott. He says that the number of teachers nationwide have bounced back to pre-pandemic numbers. However, specialized teachers, such as for math, science and special education, continue to be in short supply.
McDermott says that the most recent classes at the University have been at comparable sizes to the years before the pandemic, which he says is an exception to how most programs are faring nationwide. He says that has led to many districts in the area being able to keep staffing at reasonable levels.
KWWL has confirmed that Dubuque, Western Dubuque, and Iowa City schools have not seen significant vacancies. However, all specialized roles in areas of science, shop classes, and special education continue to be hard to find.
McDermott said, "There’s been a shift towards different options in education, like tech sort of options, or working with development of curriculum. Those sorts of things that are educationally related but not a classroom teaching position.”
McDermott says that their goal as educators has been to get in front of students that have interests in these fields, and to encourage them to look into teaching. This is done all while maintaining good relationships with local school districts.