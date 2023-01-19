McElroy Trust announces award program for local teachers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The R.J. McElroy Trust, along with KWWL, will be celebrating the 35th year recognizing ten local teachers with the "Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.”
Each teacher will receive a $1,000 cash award and a $1,000 classroom grant.
"Our goal is to affirm the importance of the teaching profession in our communities," said Megan McKenzie, the McElroy Trust Executive Director, in a press release.
"We fulfill this by selecting and recognizing ten outstanding teachers in Black Hawk County."
Gold Star brochures will be available to students in Black Hawk County beginning on January 20, 2023. Nominations need to be postmarked or submitted by February 20, 2023. Nominated teachers will be notified by March 21, 2023 to submit an application.
To nominate a teacher, visit here.
Eligible nominees must be employed as non-administrative staff, hold a current teaching certificate, and be teaching at a state certified pre-school, or an elementary, intermediate, or secondary school approved by the Iowa Department of Education and located in Black Hawk County, Iowa. Both full and part-time teachers are eligible and encouraged to apply.