Local kindness project aims to spread positivity throughout February

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- 'It's All Love' project is a new community kindness project that Cedar Falls Resident Joey Bearbower created in lieu of Random Acts of Kindness Day. Random Acts of Kindness Day falls on February 17th every year.
Bearbower said he hopes this project will inspire the younger generation.
"What I'm doing for the community is giving back 1,000 gifts to 1,000 students in exchange for 1,000 random acts of kindness," Bearbower said.
Local elementary schools as well as the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley have teamed up with Bearbower for this project. Orchard Hill Elementary is just one of schools Bearbower has partnered with for this project.
Orchard Hill Principal Andrea Christopher said Bearbower's goal is one they support.
"We know that a school community that practices kindness is better for learning, and better for how kids feel about coming to school," Christopher said. "It's feel safer and we see less bullying in our schools."
Each gift includes a community note, an original wristband, as well as a random act of kindness card. Each student is encouraged to pass the card along.
Orchard Hill Student Jorno Ladtrick said he already knows what act of kindness he is going to pass along.
"If someone is sad I'll give them," Ladtrick said.
The random acts of kindness are completely up to each student. Bearbower hopes at least one community member feels inspired.
"I think a lot of kids learn a lot from home, so what they might see from their parents and friends might not realize is a bad thing," Bearbower said. "When they see a lot of kids at their school performing these kind acts, they are going to want to be included too."
Bearbowers says acts of kindness will be posted throughout the month of February on his website. You can also follow the projects Instagram as well.