Linn-Mar School District releases letter opposing Gov. Reynolds education plan

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar School District has released a letter opposing Governor Reynold's proposed "School Choice" bill, saying that it will take away funding from public schools.
In a statement from six school board members, "Public education has been under attack in recent years and today with her proposal of Education Savings Accounts (ESA), also known as vouchers or student-first scholarships, Governor Reynolds has delivered the greatest blow yet. This bill will funnel $918.1 million over the next four years to fund private school tuition or homeschool curriculum, reducing the pool of funds available to the very public schools that vow to educate all."
They say the school district would lose about $1.4 million in funding, should the bill pass.
Under Reynolds's proposal, families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, which is the the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
Other area schools have also voiced concern over the plan, worrying that it would lead to decreases in enrollment and funding.
The bill is expected to be taken up in the Iowa House and Senate on Monday.
