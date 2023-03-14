Linn-Mar School District narrows superintendent search to three candidates

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar Community School District has narrowed down their search for a new superintendent down to three candidates.
Iowa City Deputy Chief superintendents Amy Kortemeyer and Chace Ramey, along with Hudson School District superintendent Nick Oullette are the three finalists for the position.
The three will each have their final interviews on March 22. A decision is to be made shortly after.
The new superintendent will begin on May 1, 2023.
In December, superintendent Shannon Bisgard announced his retirement plans after working in the school district for 20 years.