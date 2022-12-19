Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent to retire at end of the school year

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard is planning to retire at the end of the current school year.
Bisgard has worked in the district for the past 20 years, and the last 5 as superintendent.
Bisgard sent a letter to school staff last week informing them of his decision to retire. He said that it was a difficult decision to make, but he feels as though now is the right time to walk away.
He says that he's committed to finishing out the school year and with helping the school board to find his successor.
Bisgard's last day as superintendent will be on June 30.