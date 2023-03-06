Latest graduation report drops below 90% for first time in a decade; local schools tell complicated story

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Iowa Education Department says the 4-year graduation rate has dropped among Iowa students, dropping below 90% for the first time in years. However, some school district's data is showing a more complicated story.
More than 3,500 class of 2022 Iowa students did not graduate high school in the typical four years. This is a drop that Iowa has not seen in over a decade.
When looking at schools in the KWWL viewing area, the results are more mixed. Some have seen improvement while others are seeing the same trend as the state.
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Education says the drop in graduation rates statewide are likely from the impacts of the pandemic, pointing out that Iowa remains at 89%, which is higher than most neighboring states.
Districts such as Dubuque and Iowa City are both breaking the trend. Iowa City sits at a 92% graduation rate, and Dubuque's went up from 81% to almost 83%. However, they saw a drop in students.
Mark Burns, the DCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education, said, " We certainly experienced an impact with Covid. So we did have a few years of decline, but we’re seeing year over year growth, a small percentage over the past year so we feel good about where we’re headed.”
School districts such as Waterloo and Oelwein saw drops larger than the state average. Each district's graduation rate dropped 4-5% from the previous year.