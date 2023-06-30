Iowans react to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-The United State Supreme Court struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday.
The high court rejected the President's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt and deliver up to $20,000 in loan relief to millions of borrowers struggling with debt.
In a six to three decision, the court said the Biden Administration overstepped its authority and did not have the power to cancel or reduce student loans.
The Supreme Court said the administration needed to get the approval of Congress for the program but did not. The Biden Administration argued the plan was lawful under the 2003 Heroes Act, which says the Governor can provide relief to student loan borrowers in a National Emergency.
According to the Biden administration, in Iowa, 264,000 people either applied for student loan relief or were deemed automatically eligible based on their income level.
"I kind of hoped it would go through, but it didn't," William Trabue said. "It's going to be a huge stress going through. And I know millions of people have done it before, so we can get through it. But times like now with interest rates, how they're so high, the job market is not doing so well, that doesn't help at all."
Traube graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in digital media production and a minor in social welfare. He left campus with roughly $40,000 in loans.
While he hoped some of the loans would be forgiven, he said he knew this could happen and has been planning as if he would have to pay all of it off.
"I kind of have everything planned out," Traube said. "But for a lot of people, it's gonna be very hard."
Republican-led states, including Iowa, sued, arguing the Department of Education does not have the authority to forgive the loans.
"Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans," Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said. "Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said it is encouraging to see "the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach."
"The Supreme Court’s decision affirms what Iowans have believed this entire time: the hardworking men and women of this country should not bear the burden of paying off others’ loans," Gov. Reynolds said. "This plan belittles Iowans who paid their own debt or chose not to pursue a traditional four-year degree."
In a statement after the ruling, Sen. Chuck Grassley talked about legislation he has pushed to lower higher education costs and increase the transparency of student loans.
“Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career," Grassley said. "I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost."
Senator Joni Ernst said the Supreme Court got the decision right.
"His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation, and added to our skyrocketing debt. Today’s decision is a win for our economy and hardworking Iowans,” Ernst said. “I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future.”
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson also praised the Supreme Court decision.
“You cannot cancel student debt. You can only transfer it. President Biden's $400 billion student loan "cancelation" scheme would have cost each Iowa taxpayer $3,730," Hinson said. "Not only is it wrong to force taxpayers who already paid off their loans or didn't go to college to foot the bill for someone else's student debt, the Supreme Court has affirmed it is illegal and unconstitutional. Rather than shifting college debt onto hardworking Americans and perpetuating a cycle of massive debt for college graduates, we should focus on encouraging trade and apprenticeship programs and making higher education more affordable."
According to Iowa College Aid, last year, 57% of those who graduated from all Iowa colleges and universities left campus with some student loan debt. At the state's three major public universities, Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the number is 55%.
Iowa students graduate with an average of $25,700 in student loan debt.
According to the Board of Regents annual Student Financial Aid Report, the average student who graduates from UNI with debt has less debt than a Iowa or Iowa State student at $24,593. Iowa State students have the most of the three at $29,562, followed by the University of Iowa at $28,841.
According to Iowa College Aid, last year, the average debt for private college graduates was $32,254. It is $28,526 at UNI, Iowa and Iowa State and $13,296 at community colleges.
Caleb Estrada-Valentín got a Master of Arts in flute performance from the University of Iowa in May. Between graduate school and his undergraduate work at Baylor, he has $70,000 in student loan debt.
"There are certain resources that people can tap into that others just simply can't. If you're a low-income family, it's difficult. It's not easy to get out of," Estrada-Valentín said. "For a lot of us who want to be in things, whether it's the arts or the sciences, it requires that experience, that background, that education. And so for those of us who do want to make it happen, and yet to don't quite have the resources available to us as easily as others might have it."
The Supreme Court's decision is a blow for borrowers who are now on the hook for payments set to resume by late summer.
"It's something that's soon going to be part of just like my day-to-day life," Estrada-Valentín said. "I have to not only budget expenses for just like living and day-to-day life, but now it's also this large sum monthly that I'll have to take care of too."
"Even if you have a full-time job that's paying $40,000 a year, I still feel that new people who recently graduated or are in college, it's still gonna be a challenge for them to pay off student loans, rent, groceries, and just basic needs in life," Traube said.
Biden announced new actions to protect borrowers on Friday afternoon. He directed his administration to reduce required payments to no more than 5% of disposable income and create a 12-month program to protect borrowers from penalties.
Instead of the COVID-19 emergency, the Department of Education plans to use authority from a different law, The Higher Education Act of 1965, to grant relief.