Iowa Wesleyan University to close in May

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL) – The second-oldest university in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest west of the Mississippi is closing its doors at the end of the academic year. Iowa Wesleyan leaders made the announcement Tuesday morning.
The Board of Trustees for the private university voted unanimously Tuesday to close the institution. The Board cited rising operating costs, changing enrollment, dropping donations and the denial of COVID funds by Governor Kim Reynolds.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the Board of Trustees has made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved Iowa Wesleyan after 181 years as an educational pillar in this community,” said Christine Plunkett, president of Iowa Wesleyan University. “Our focus is now on assuring our over 850 students have a smooth transition to another educational opportunity.”
As for the current students of Iowa Wesleyan, administrators have secured agreements with William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque and Culver-Stockton College so students can complete their degrees.
Once the university closes on May 31, the campus will become the responsibility of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Iowa Wesleyan has faced an uncertain future before. In 2018, the university was faced with a potential closure. Then-President Dr. Steven Titus told KWWL a number of alumni stepped in and donated enough money in recent years to keep the doors open.