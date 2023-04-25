Iowa Wesleyan University students invited to tour UNI in May

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Students from Iowa Wesleyan University can continue their educational journey at the University of Northern Iowa if they choose to do so. Iowa Wesleyan University is slated to close down at the end of the school year in May.
UNI is hosting a campus visit day for any Wesleyan student on May 9 from 10:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students will be able to tour campus, visit the admissions office and visit the dorms.
UNI is also offering a $1,000 transfer scholarship for any eligible student.
