 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close
to the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate
difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow
and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over
portions of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa parents discuss banned books with lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa parents were invited by Democratic lawmakers to discuss the topic of banned books in Iowa schools. Residents were invited for the special hearing to share their opinions on the matter.

One Des Moines parent and former teacher spoke on the diversity that has grown across the state and country in recent years. The parent said that everyone should feel represented in stories told to generations.

She said, "In this city, in this state, in this country, and in this world not everyone looks like me. They have different hair, and different skin color. A different religion or maybe no religion. They might be gay or trans or have autism. Or live with a foster family. But all these differences deserve to be celebrated with stories too."

During a previous meeting, those who supported the book bans in the state felt uneasy with some of the language said in them, along with explicit images and obscene material.

RELATED: Books, civics tests and gender identity: A closer look at Governor Reynolds' new education bill