Iowa parents discuss banned books with lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa parents were invited by Democratic lawmakers to discuss the topic of banned books in Iowa schools. Residents were invited for the special hearing to share their opinions on the matter.
One Des Moines parent and former teacher spoke on the diversity that has grown across the state and country in recent years. The parent said that everyone should feel represented in stories told to generations.
She said, "In this city, in this state, in this country, and in this world not everyone looks like me. They have different hair, and different skin color. A different religion or maybe no religion. They might be gay or trans or have autism. Or live with a foster family. But all these differences deserve to be celebrated with stories too."
During a previous meeting, those who supported the book bans in the state felt uneasy with some of the language said in them, along with explicit images and obscene material.
RELATED: Books, civics tests and gender identity: A closer look at Governor Reynolds' new education bill