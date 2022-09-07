Iowa Department of Education releases Spring 2022 student assessment results

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Education has released the Spring 2022 assessment results for grades 3-11, highlighting some gains made after pandemic setbacks.
The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) is conducted each Spring to accurately assess if Iowa classrooms are meeting requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Results from the ISASP show that gains were made in the area of English/Language Arts for the 2021-2022 calendar year. Performance in this subject has predominantly returned to pre-pandemic levels in grades 3-8.
However, 11th grade results fared the worst, dropping four percent points.
Results in Mathematics increased in grades 3-7. However, grades 8 and 10 suffered slight decreases of one percent point. 9th grade jumped up two percent points. 11th grade results dipped a whopping five percent points.
Science, which is measured in grades 5,8, and 10, exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to the ISASP results.
“This data reflects Iowa educators’ commitment to addressing the individual needs of their students and how the use of evidence-based supports can help students grow and flourish,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.
“We are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there is still work to be done. This crucial data will help schools with their improvement planning, target relief funds to address high-need areas and recapture the growth Iowa students experienced prior to the pandemic," she said.