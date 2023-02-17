Iowa Department of Education Director resigning in March

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo is resigning, with her resignation taking effect on March 14.
Lebo has held her position since March of 2020, when schools closed down due to COVID-19. Lebo cites new opportunities as the reason for her departure.
“I want to thank Dr. Lebo for her many contributions to my administration and the Department of Education over the last three years," Governor Reynolds said in a press release.
She continued, “From her very first day on the job, Ann was immersed in the pandemic’s impact on education. She supported Iowa’s schools in their transition to remote learning during the spring of 2020 and developed our Return to Learn plan for the fall. I will be forever grateful for her leadership and student-centered approach during that challenging time, and I wish her much success.”
“It has been a tremendous honor to work alongside the dedicated team at the Department of Education and serve Iowa schools, administrators, educators, and students,” Lebo said in a press release.
Lebo said that her three year tenure was among the most challenging of her career, but was also equally rewarding.