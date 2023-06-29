How the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action affects Iowa colleges and universities

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action in the college admissions process, preventing colleges and universities from using admission policies that consider race.
In a six to three ruling, the high court said colleges and universities could not use race as a factor for granting admission.
Affirmative Action policies are designed to increase the number of students from communities that are generally underrepresented at universities, namely Black and Latino students,
More recently, the goal has been for the workforce to become more globalized.
In 1978, the U.S. Supreme Court said affirmative action was constitutional as long as race was one of several factors in admission.
The Supreme Court announced its decision on Thursday in cases involving the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Harvard University. A conservative group, Students For Fair Admission, argued the schools' policies discriminated against White and Asian American students.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, said affirmative action programs violate the constitution's equal protection clause and "unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involving racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points."
"That has, for the last 40 plus years, pretty much governed the way colleges do affirmative action," Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center and Drake Law Professor Mark Kende said. "They have had to be somewhat careful in crafting the affirmative action. Being Black or Latino cannot automatically get you into college over a white person. It has to be done in a cautious, careful, and incremental way."
"The six justices all believed in a principle that's somewhat described as colorblind," Kende said. "That means when you decide who should get into college, it should be pretty much based on your aptitude test score, grades, and recommendations."
In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision further entrenches "racial inequality in education."
After an event in Elkader on Thursday afternoon, Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said the ruling ensures college applicants are on an equal playing field.
"I think it is pretty simple. You apply to college, and they can't give preference to particular groups of Americans. One group over another," Grassley said. "We are all Americans. We all have equal justice over the law. We all have equal protection under the law. The Supreme Court was just saying universities have to do what the constitution says they have to do to protect individual liberties."
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Coe College President David Hayes said they are still working to fully understand if or how the rulings impact the admission processes at Coe.
"What the rulings do not change is Coe’s commitment to ensuring all students, faculty and staff feel a sense of belonging and are supported," Hayes said. "Within the limits of the law, we will continue to attract, welcome and support a diverse body of students on campus while maintaining our commitment to understanding personal experiences and accomplishments."
Most colleges and universities that KWWL reached out to on Thursday said the decision would not affect them much because they do not use race and ethnicity as factors in admissions. That includes the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.
All three public universities use the Regent Admission Index or RAI score.
Board of Regents spokesperson Josh Lehman said, "the RAI is a combination of factors that strongly predict success." It includes standardized test scores, high school cumulative grade-point averages, and the number of completed high school core courses.
If you score at least 245 and take the minimum number of required high school courses, you automatically qualify for automatic admission at one of Iowa's public universities.
Luther College, a private Liberal Arts college in Decorah, said they strive to have a diverse student body.
Karen Hunt, the Vice President for Enrollment Management at Luther College, said they do not and never have used race, ethnicity or religion in making decisions about admitting students to the college.
"We believe in the importance of diversity on campus, as we think that that helps us to affirm the educational, social and civic benefits that diversity bring to a campus community," Hunt said. "Our mission is that we learn in community. So those are factors that are important to us. But it's not been part of our admission decision-making process."
While the school does not consider race in admissions, it does ask for demographic information, but Hunt said that's more for external reporting.
The court did leave the door open for universities to consider things like student essays discussing the impact of race on their lives "so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability.
"Understanding if a student has been involved in opportunities that present themselves as ways to experience diversity, that would be something that the students would share with us, perhaps in a personal statement or an essay?" Hunt said. "It's not a question that we ask outright. It's just that it may present through a letter of recommendation or a personal statement."
Representatives for Loras College and the University of Dubuque said the Supreme Court's decision will not impact their admission process.
Upper Iowa University released a statement on the decision.
Diversity, in every sense of the word, is something that institutions of higher education should seek out and celebrate. Diversity of thought and background enhances the educational experience for all students. Upper Iowa University is committed to making a quality education accessible and affordable for all students, regardless of demographics or life experiences. Our student demographics during the 2021-2022 academic year reflect this, as over 30% of our students were people of color, nearly 60% were female and 15% were veterans or active duty service members. A commitment to accessible education will continue to be our focus.
Nine states already ban colleges from using race in admissions. In those states, we have seen that schools start to turn to other race-nuetral ways to boost diversity. Economic class has become more of a determining factor.
"Did you grow up poor? Did you have to overcome obstacles to being poor? If you can show that you did, then that serves as what might call a partial proxy because if you looked at the studies in the statistics, the percentage of people who are minorities were poor is greater than the percentage of whites who are poor now, so that will help them get to some extent to the point of getting some racial minorities in through the class argument," Kende said. "But it isn't a race argument. It is the class argument, and it's legitimate, but it doesn't quite work as well because there are many poor white kids out in the world who overcame obstacles just because of population numbers. And so they will then use the class argument to say, well, if classes what counts, more white people should also be getting in."
One could imagine that coming down the pipeline in the Supreme Court's future.
"There's a high school case in which poor people are getting into this very prestigious high school based on assistance. The problem is minorities tend to, unfortunately, in our unjust society, be more likely to be poor," Kende said. "Whites in those cases argue that these proxy programs themselves are racially discriminatory. So the next case one can expect is, when a private college or a high school tries to use a proxy program, you'll get a challenge to the proxy program."
Kende said the federal government would likely work within the law to facilitate recruiting efforts where you're not admitting the student but giving them a pathway through programs that start at younger ages in those communities.
Hunt said Luther looks for high schools that may offer an opportunity to connect with students from diverse backgrounds.
"We also look for community-based organizations to try to build connections," Hunt said. "We are out trying to actively encourage students from diverse backgrounds to consider Luther as a college option."
Kende said another potential issue could be corporations with diversity programs, Diversity, Equity and Inclusive programs on college campuses, and targeted scholarships.
Luther College does consider race and ethnicity in some scholarship decisions.
They have a diversity enrichment scholarship for students, which is about $3,000 per year for students who can indicate on their application for admission that they come from diverse backgrounds or have had opportunities to engage in diverse experiences.
"It's going to depend a lot on circumstances and facts, but it's a sign that we are moving backward in our attempts to try to make society have more equal opportunity for racial minorities," Kende said. "At the same time, you know, there are whites and others, Asians in this case, who feel like this is unjust."
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs are under review in Iowa.
This spring, the Iowa Board of Regents halted any new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs while it conducts a comprehensive study of all DEI programs at Iowa's three public universities.