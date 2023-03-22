Governor's School Safety Bureau launches Safe+Sound Iowa reporting service

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Governor’s School Safety Bureau, partnering with the Department of Education, has launched a free and anonymous school safety threat reporting platform. The app is launching in the wake or recent "swatting calls" that swarmed several Iowa schools earlier this week.
The Safe+Sound Iowa app was announced on Monday in a press conference with Governor Kim Reynolds, along with the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Dike-New Hartford Community School District.
The app will be available to students, staff, parents and community members to help identify a crisis. Reports made through the app will be anonymous.
You can make reports in three ways:
- Downloading and using the free Safe+Sound Iowa app
- Going to SafeandSoundIowa.gov
- Calling the Safe+Sound Iowa hotline at 800-224-6018
Dispatchers will monitor the reports made through Safe+Sound Iowa on a 24/7 basis and "immediately engage in two-way communication with those raising concerns to ensure the information is vetted."
Then, the information is shared with the appropriate school safety contact, law enforcement, or other community partners.
Other safety enhancements that the program offers are emergency school radios, vulnerability assessments, critical incident mapping, active shooter response and first aid training.
During Monday's press conference, Governor Reynolds spoke on the importance of the program.
Reynolds said, “There’s nothing more important to parents than knowing their children are safe at school from the time they arrive each day to when they return home. As Governor of Iowa, and as a grandmother to school-age children, it’s equally important to me...and now we need everyone’s help to make sure students and families are aware of the new Safe+Sound Iowa reporting app. It’s key to helping prevent violence and saving lives.”
To learn more information on Safe+Sound Iowa, visit their website.