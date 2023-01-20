Governor Reynolds releases open letter on proposed School Choice plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds published an open letter on Friday detailing her stance on her proposed school choice plan, called the Students First Act.
"I believe in Iowa’s public schools. Kevin and I are both products of public education. It’s the choice we made for our daughters, and it's the same path they’ve now chosen for their own children. One of our daughters is even a public school teacher," Reynolds wrote.
Reynolds emphasized increased funding in public education in the last decade.
She said, "As Governor, I’ve increased education funding year over year. In fact, under Republican leadership, it's grown by more than $1 billion since fiscal year 2012."
Addressing critics of her plan, she said, "The Students First Act proposes that 'per pupil funds' — $7,598 per student next school year — which now cover a portion of the cost to educate public school students exclusively, would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools. Today, that’s about 34,000 students, just six percent of all K-12 students statewide."
Those who oppose the plan have worried about a potential cut in funding should the plan pass, but Reynolds says that this isn't the case.
She says that with the Students First Act, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the school district, but attends private school.
Reynolds also said that $100 million in funds for pay, professional development, and other programs are unused.