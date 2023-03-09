Governor Reynolds appoints Chad Aldis as new Department of Education Director

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds has appointed Chad Aldis as the new Iowa Department of Education Director effective March 15. Aldis will succeed current Director Ann Lebo, with her last day set for March 14.
Aldis was born in eastern Iowa and he graduated from Clinton High School. He began college at University of Northern Iowa before earning a bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Mississippi.
Aldis also holds a law degree from the Florida State University.
Aldis said in a press release, "Like many Iowans, I owe much to the great public education I received. We need to make sure that today's students have the same opportunities to pursue their dreams."
He added, "That starts with all students leaving high school with the reading, math, and civics knowledge and skills to prepare them for either college or a career."
Governor Reynolds said in a press release, "Chad is the type of leader we need at this pivotal time for Iowa’s education system."
She continued, “His unique perspective will help lead reform within the department and across our schools so that every Iowa student—regardless of what school they attend—receives a quality education that prepares them to be successful in life."