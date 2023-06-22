Governor Reynolds announces McKenzie Snow as new Department of Education Director

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds has announced a change in leadership at the Iowa Department of Education, appointing McKenzie Snow to the position. The previous Education Director appointed in March, Chad Aldis, resigned for "family reasons."
Snow was previously the Deputy Secretary of Education in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Snow begins effective June 26, with Aldis remaining until June 30 to assist her in the transition.
Reynolds addressed the change in leadership in a press release. Reynolds said, "While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary. I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best.”
Snow has also served as a Special assistant to the President of the White House Domestic Policy Council, Senior Adviser at the Office of Management and Budget, and Policy Director at the U.S. Department of Education.
Reynolds praised Snow's abilities for the position. She said, "I’m confident that McKenzie Snow is the right leader for this promising time at the Department of Education. Her leadership experience over state education departments in both Virginia and New Hampshire, at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the White House has earned her the respect of educators and policymakers alike."
Snow said in a press release that Governor Reynolds is "an education champion." Snow went on saying, "All children—regardless of their background or zip code—deserve a great education that inspires and prepares them for the future. Together, we will continue to build upon Iowa’s commitment to educational excellence for all children.”