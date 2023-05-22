Governor Reynolds announces Education Savings Accounts informational webinars

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars for parents/guardians who plan to apply for the state's new Students First Education Savings Accounts (ESA's.)
Governor Reynolds signed the program into law earlier this year. The program provides money to students who go to non-public schools, and K-12 students are all eligible.
Webinars begin on Wednesday, May 23 and run through June 7. However, the sessions will be recorded for parents who cannot attend the live webinars.
Applications for the 2023-2024 webinars open on Wednesday, May 31 on the Department of Education's website.
Applications will be accepted through June 30.