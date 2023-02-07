 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Gov. Reynolds signs public school funding bill into law

  • Updated
  • 0
iowa capitol 6

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill to increase funding for Iowa public schools has been signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, which would allow over $100 million in additional funding.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the statehouse have approved Senate file 192. 

The Iowa House passed it on Tuesday morning in a 59 - 40 vote. Democrat Eric Gjerde of Linn County voted no on the bill, believing that more could be done.

Gjerde said, "If we're investing more in private education, we need to invest in public education for the 485,000 students that are dependent on us. The families that are dependent on us to provide a 21st century education."

The bill gives public schools a 3% increase in state supplemental aid, adding about $107 million to public education funding. 

Buchanan County House Republican Craig Johnson believes the bill does do enough, while still keeping in line with conservative spending.

Johnson said, "Being predictable with what we do here in Iowa is important to us. This bill will do that. Being affordable. We're gonna afford this again this year, next year and the year after that."