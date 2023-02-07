Gov. Reynolds signs public school funding bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill to increase funding for Iowa public schools has been signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, which would allow over $100 million in additional funding.
Lawmakers in both chambers of the statehouse have approved Senate file 192.
The Iowa House passed it on Tuesday morning in a 59 - 40 vote. Democrat Eric Gjerde of Linn County voted no on the bill, believing that more could be done.
Gjerde said, "If we're investing more in private education, we need to invest in public education for the 485,000 students that are dependent on us. The families that are dependent on us to provide a 21st century education."
The bill gives public schools a 3% increase in state supplemental aid, adding about $107 million to public education funding.
Buchanan County House Republican Craig Johnson believes the bill does do enough, while still keeping in line with conservative spending.
Johnson said, "Being predictable with what we do here in Iowa is important to us. This bill will do that. Being affordable. We're gonna afford this again this year, next year and the year after that."