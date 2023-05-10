Four Iowa students including one from Linn-Mar named U.S. Presidential Scholars

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn-Mar High School Senior Tejas Gururaja has been named alongside three other Iowa students to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The program acknowledges up to 161 high school senior across the country for their achievements in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The other Iowans named are:
- Eshaan S. Chandani, Johnston High School, Johnston
- Claire Gu, Valley High School, West Des Moines
- Alaina Marie Whittington, Diagonal Jr-Sr High School, Diagonal
Claire, Tejas, and Alaina were recognized for success in academics, while Eshaan was honored for his accomplishments in career and technical education (CTE).
