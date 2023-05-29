Fort Dodge twin sisters share Valedictorian title

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Graduation season is winding down, but two sisters in Fort Dodge had a special moment together at their graduation.
Mikayla and McKenzie Sternberg both always strived for excellence in the classroom.
They showed a competitive spirit during their time at Manson Northwest Webster High School. When it came time to choose who would speak as Valedictorian, the school selected them both to give the speech.
Mikayla said, "It was nervous at first, but then once I got going and once we practiced it a couple times. But it was it was a good experience and I'm glad I did it."
McKenzie said, "Definitely more special than it was my sister and that I got to end my journey with her right next to me."
Their college lives won't be much different than in high school as both sisters have chosen to attend Iowa Central in the fall.
McKenzie will study interior design and Mikayla will study meteorology.