Extreme heat and lack of air conditioning leading to early class dismissals this week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Schools begin classes on Wednesday for many eastern Iowa students, while others will have their first day back on Thursday. With no immediate sign of relief from the dangerous heat, schools are adjusting their schedules and dismissing students early.
Waterloo Superintendent Jared Smith told KWWL that with the extreme heat, the safety of students and staff is their first priority, which is what led to early dismissals.
For students in the Waterloo Community School District, school begins on Wednesday for Kindergarteners, as well as 1st, 5th, 6th and 9th graders. For everyone else, classes begin on Thursday. However, those first few days will not be full days in the classroom.
On Wednesday through Friday, students in 6th grade and up, as well as those at Cunningham School for Excellence, will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:00 p.m.
Smith also mentioned that some of the buildings don't have air conditioning, which played a key role in the decision to dismiss students early.
Superintendent Smith said, "There's so many things that are impacted. Lunches are impacted, busing is impacted, athletics and practices are impacted. A lot of discussion goes into that, a lot of thoughts go into that conversation, but first and foremost, the thing we always fall back on is student safety."
Waterloo is not the only school district releasing students early for the remainder of the week. Linn-Mar, Waverly-Shell Rock, Dubuque, and many other districts are also ending classes early.