Coe College extends a helping hand to Wesleyan University students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the students of Wesleyan University still figuring out what to do next with their school closing in May, a Cedar Rapids college is stepping in to help.
Coe College in Cedar Rapids reached out a hand to Wesleyan students on Friday, offering them free transport to tour the school and financial aid if they choose to transfer.
Over 20 Wesleyan students took the free bus ride to Coe to check out what the school has to offer. With over 8 countries represented in that group of students, Coe College President David Hayes says that the college's history of international outreach makes it the perfect place for these students to call home.
Hayes told KWWL, “We have a large international student population. It's one of the great traditions of Coe. Cedar Rapids itself provides a lot of support to individuals from around the world. There’s lots of opportunity here, lots of culture, lots of supporting organizations.”
Along with the merit based financial aid that Coe College offers, they'll be providing a $2,500 scholarship to any Wesleyan student who wants to make the switch.
Coe College leadership say that any Wesleyan students that transfer will be given a purple cord at graduation to signify their time at Wesleyan University.