Board of Regents votes to increase tuition rates by 3.5%

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Tuition will be more expensive for students at all three of Iowa's public universities this fall. The Iowa Board of Regents voted Wednesday to increase tuition during a meeting in Iowa City.
Board members will vote on a 3.5% tuition hike at the three public universities for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board cited inflation as a reason for the need to raise tuition.
"Funding from the proposed tuition increases will help address growing financial challenges, including inflationary cost increases, recruiting and retaining faculty and staff in national markets, meeting collective bargaining terms, deferred maintenance needs in academic facilities, and student financial aid to provide higher education opportunities to more students," the Board of Regents said.
The board said the tuition rates at all three universities combined are projected to generate $29 million in increased revenue, about 1.8% of the current total general education fund operating budget.
The 3.5% jump will translate to a roughly $300 increase for students.
For in-state undergraduate students, tuition increases by $305 from $8,711 to $9,016.
At Iowa State, the tuition price for an in-state undergraduate student will jump $304 from $8,678 to $8,982.
While in Cedar Falls at the University of Northern Iowa, a 3.5% hike for in-state students means a $285 increase from $8,111 to $8,396.
"I know the university administration doesn't want to do it. They want to avoid it at all costs, but it's a hard decision to make, and they end up making the decision that will help the university the most, which I appreciate, but also at the same time, it just unduly burdens the students. It keeps students away," UNI Senior Sam Caughron said.
The proposal would also raise tuition for graduate students by 3.5% at UNI and Iowa and 4% at Iowa State.
"The University of Iowa works hard to absorb higher operating costs through efficiencies and reallocations, however without additional state funding, inflationary tuition increases are necessary to maintain academic excellence," University of Iowa Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz said.
The new increase comes after a 4.25% jump last year and another hike in 2021.
"For me personally, I at one point had to work three jobs to make ends meet on top of paying for college and on top of my extracurricular activity," Caughron said.
This year, the board asked state lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general funding for Iowa's three public universities. Lawmakers denied that request, instead providing $7 million for specific programs. Among it, $2.8 million for the College of Nursing to employ additional instructors and increase the number of students who graduate.
"It's frustrating because we need the money to fund our mental health programs," Caughron said. "We need the money to fund our regular academic programs. It's just students are suffering, especially since the pandemic."
While disappointed, Caughron said he was not surprised based on the last few years. As a member of student government, he has tried to speak to legislators and made trips to Des Moines to lobby for more funding for higher education.
"We need to continue our lobbying efforts and ramp those up," he said. "We need to have passionate people in positions, whether student government or university administration, to really put the thumb down on our state legislators and get them face to face with what's happening on our campuses."
Still, Caughron said people and programs on campus are working to lower costs for students, like the textbook equity initiative.
For context, here is how the new tuition rates compare to schools in surrounding states:
In Iowa, for in-state tuition, students pay:
- University of Iowa $9,016
- Iowa State University: $8,982
- University of Northern Iowa: $8,396
In the five states surrounding Iowa for in-state tuition:
- University of Wisconsin-Madison increased in-state tuition by 4% this year or $372 to $9,646.
- University of Minnesota: $16,598
- University of Illinois: $17,572
- Southern Illinois University - Carbondale: $9,638
- University of Nebraska: $10,108
- University of Missouri: $14,122
- Missouri State University: $9,024