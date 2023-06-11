Board of Regents to consider raising tuition, UNI looks to add new programs, nursing school

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Tuition could be more expensive for students at all three of Iowa's public universities this fall. The Iowa Board of Regents will consider increasing tuition during a scheduled meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Iowa City.
Board members will vote on a 3.5% tuition hike at the three public universities for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board cited inflation as a reason for the need to raise tuition.
"Funding from the proposed tuition increases will help address growing financial challenges, including inflationary cost increases, recruiting and retaining faculty and staff in national markets, meeting collective bargaining terms, deferred maintenance needs in academic facilities, and student financial aid to provide higher education opportunities to more students," the proposal says.
The 3.5% jump will translate to a roughly $300 increase for students.
For in-state undergraduate students, tuition would increase by $305 from $8,711 to $9,016.
At Iowa State, the tuition price for an in-state undergraduate student would jump $304 from $8,678 to $8,982.
While in Cedar Falls at the University of Northern Iowa, a 3.5% hike for in-state students would mean a $285 increase from $8,111 to $8,396.
The proposal would also raise tuition for graduate students by 3.5% at UNI and Iowa and 4% at Iowa State.
The Board of Regents will discuss the cost of tuition on Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, they will look at proposals by UNI to add new programs and schools.
UNI leaders propose creating a Department of Nursing and Public Health in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
The university has a public health program with two faculty members currently housed in the Department of Health, Recreation & Community Services in the College of Education. The university said it has been planning to move it to the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences throughout the past academic year.
"Bringing nursing and public health together will allow for increased efficiencies with shared courses and streamlined advising and administrative services," UNI leaders wrote in their proposal. "It will also help students find new connections, networks, and better prepare them for a wider range of career options."
Nursing will not accept its first students until Fall 2024.
Board members will also discuss a proposal from UNI leaders to create a School of Health and Human Sciences within the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
It would bring together existing programs that currently span multiple colleges and house the new nursing program.
The new school would include:
- Department of Family, Aging, and Counseling
- Department of Kinesiology and Athletic Training
- Department of Nursing and Public Health
- Department of Social Work
UNI leaders said the changes would not significantly affect current students, and they can continue uninterrupted in their programs.
"Currently, health-related majors are the most cited area of interest among students who apply to UNI. This change will strengthen marketing, recruitment and advising; make it easier for prospective students to find their intended major; and reduce redundancies in recruitment and advising structures," UNI leaders said. "The new school will also create synergy between existing programs and faculty by enhancing academic programs, faculty scholarship and community outreach."
The university proposes adding two new programs, a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering Technology.
"The new engineering technology program takes advantage of existing faculty expertise in materials science and engineering in the Applied Engineering & Technical Management, Chemistry & Biochemistry and Physics Departments," UNI wrote in its proposal. "The program emphasizes the properties of metals, which is a core strength of the Department of Applied Engineering & Technical Management."
UNI said there is a high interest in graduates of a materials science engineering technology program because of an increasing emphasis on clean energy, national security, and biomedicine.
The university noted the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) forecasts that materials engineering-related jobs will grow by 6% over the next decade.
UNI said it already has the equipment and facilities needed for an engineering program, including the Applied Engineering building and the Metal Casting Center. The Foundry 4.0 Center is within Techworks.
"The new program is designed to utilize the existing expertise in metal materials to provide a distinctive education that will meet the workforce needs of the state of Iowa and industry across the nation," UNI leaders wrote. "The faculty expertise in materials science in the Chemistry & Biochemistry and Physics Departments will provide an interdisciplinary perspective that will prepare students to excel in different materials engineering technology environments."
UNI leaders project ten students in the program in the first year, 30 by year 3 and 50 by year 5.
On Tuesday, board members will go into a closed session to evaluate the performance of the leaders of all three institutions.