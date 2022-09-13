BLACKBOARD BURNOUT: Why teachers are leaving and what's being done to stop it

IOWA (KWWL) – Districts across the country went into the 2022-2023 school year with unfilled positions. It's no secret teachers have chosen to leave the profession in recent years, but why are they choosing to do so?
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 600,000 educators wiped off the blackboard for the last time between 2020 and 2022. The National Education Association, the largest teacher's union in the United States, paints an even more dismal picture. A February survey from the NEA found 55 percent of teachers are considering leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, which is an increase from 37 percent last August.
Many former teachers KWWL's Collin Dorsey talked with weren't comfortable going on camera. They all cited a number of reasons they, and their colleagues, changed careers.
The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a lot of burnout among educators. The pandemic brought with it a lot of changes to the profession. Teachers were thrust into a new environment with having to teach virtually and navigate how to be effective while not being in-person. The hostile national political environment and increasing behavioral issues also played a factor for many.
“I think teaching has always been something that's continually been changing and that's why teachers are generally well-trained,” said Marta Pumroy, a former teacher most recently in the Linn-Mar schools. “There were a lot of things that led to that decision, but there were some that were pretty major. One of those was the derecho coming through.”
Pumroy is headed back to school. She's a full-time student at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas. That being said, she'll still be teaching but in a different environment.
"When you're a teacher, you get to nurture somebody for one year, a middle school teacher that's maybe three years. When you work in a church, you get to nurture them through all stages of their life. It's a way I still get to participate in people's lives without having to say goodbye and you go on,” Pumroy said.
A lot of teachers come out of the University of Northern Iowa. It would probably be a challenge to find a school in Iowa that doesn't have at least one tie to the university. Acknowledging their place in the state's education system, professors and department heads inside the education department at UNI want to make sure the newest generation of educators are ready for their ever-changing field.
"We also know social, emotional learning, teaching mental health, student mental health is a huge need before COVID and maybe COVID amplified that need and maybe made it more visible,” said Sarah Montgomery, an elementary education professor at UNI.
Montgomery and Nicole Skaar, an associate professor of educational psychology, foundations and leadership studies, recognize the changes happening in education. They both want to keep their students engaged and loving their future work, saying it's just as important as teaching the material.
Some ways they've used to help future teachers is to bring in veteran educators to share their experiences.
"Some of those teachers have given my students advice which kind of surprises them but then we all kind of welcome it. You shouldn't stay at school until 6 p.m. You need to leave and go do what it is you need to do for yourself,” said Montgomery.
Skaar said the teachers can't be saddled with all the burden either. It's up to district leaders to look after their teachers and stem the burnout happening across the country.
"Well-being cannot truly be taken care of, it cannot be solely put on the shoulders of the teachers themselves. It must be on the leadership of the school districts and all of us who shepherd teachers through their career,” she said.
For former teachers, change can come from the parents. They want to be trusted, reminding parents they live in their neighborhoods and shop in the same grocery stores that they do.
"Teaching is a profession of wanting to be helpful to a lot of people at a time. There's a lot of industry where it's having a hard time trying to fill these kind of positions because wanting to be something for somebody else isn't really our cultural norm right now. If we want to really see us thrive as communities, we need to build that back up again to want to be helpful to each other,” said Pumroy.
For many of the former teachers, they still loved teaching when they left but had fallen out of love with the job and what comes along with it.