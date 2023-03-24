Amy Kortemeyer named new Linn-Mar superintendent

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar Community School District has officially named Amy Kortemeyer as the next superintendent.
Kortemeyer currently serves as a deputy superintendent at the Iowa City Community School District.
Kortemeyer was named after Shannon Bisgard announced his retirement plans in December. Bisgard will serve until the end of the current school year.
In a press release from the school district, Kortemeyer expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen as the new superintendent of the Linn-Mar Community School District."
She continued, “I was attracted to the position because of the district’s excellent reputation and having first-hand knowledge as a former employee. The interview process reiterated what a great place it is. I look forward to working with the school board, students, staff, parents, and community, and am committed to providing all students with an excellent educational experience.”
Kortemeyer will begin as superintendent on July 1, 2023. To read the full press release from the school district, visit here.