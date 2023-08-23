Amid extreme heat, students, teachers kick off new school year

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) - It was a scorching first day of classes for many students across Eastern Iowa. Others will have their first day of school on Thursday. Many school districts cut the first day short and opted to send students home early because of the extreme heat.
Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools were already planning to let out two hours early, but with the dangerous heat, they adjusted their schedule and bumped it up to three hours early, around noon, so students could get home before the bulk of the heat arrived on Wednesday afternoon.
"We made some phone calls to transportation, food service, custodial staff, and then we had to notify all of our parents," Sumner Fredericksburg Middle School Principal and Superintendent Fred Matlage said. "It took a little while, but we got it done, and I think we were much better off for doing that than if we had just gone with a two-hour early out."
Matlage said the shorter days are not ideal, but they always want to do what is best for the safety of their students.
"We would like all of our classes to be full length, but there are times, living in Northeast Iowa, if we're not talking about the heat in a few months, we'll be talking about snow," Matlage said. "We have to adjust those times no matter what the weather might be, and we have to pivot because we want our kids to be here, and we want them to be learning."
Sumner-Fredericksburg is one of many school districts releasing students early for the remainder of the week. Waterloo, Linn-Mar, Waverly-Shell Rock, Dubuque, and many other districts are also ending classes early.
For students in the Waterloo Community School District, the school year began on Wednesday for Kindergarteners and 1st, 5th, 6th and 9th graders. For everyone else, classes start on Thursday.
On Wednesday through Friday, students in 6th grade and up and those at Cunningham School for Excellence will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Elementary students will be dismissed at noon.
In many school districts, not all of the buildings have air conditioning. In the Sumner-Fredericksburg School District, school leaders try to limit students' time in the warmer rooms. They have thermometers in some classrooms to ensure they don't get too hot.
"We do have air-conditioned spaces in our buildings at the elementary school, so our elementary principal moves students through the air-conditioned areas so they don't have to be in those warmer rooms all day," Matlage said.
At the Middle School, Matlage said they open the windows up when it makes sense to, and over at the high school, there is an air-conditioned wing with the gym that students and staff can cool off in.
Given the hot weather, things like recess or playground time outside did not happen for younger students. Those activities instead took place inside.
School leaders hope to get kids outside during the school day once temperatures cool down later this week.
Some sports teams have had to shift their schedule, practicing early in the morning or late at night when it is cooler.