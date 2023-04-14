2023 Gold Star Teacher award winners announced

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL and the R.J. McElroy Trust Foundation are announcing the ten Black Hawk County teachers awarded with the 2023 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.
For the 35th year of the awards, The McElroy Trust received 1,095 nominations for 449 teachers in Black Hawk County. Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.
Each of the ten recipients will receive a $1,000 honorarium, as well as $1,000 to improve their classroom.
Here are the Black Hawk County teachers receiving the 2023 award:
- Adam Bolts, English, Dunkerton High School
- Meghan Bruns, 2nd Grade, Cedar Heights Elementary
- Christina Cortez, Spanish, Hudson High School
- Ra'Shuna Greer, Kindergarten, Orange Elementary
- Brenna Griffin, English, Cedar Falls High School
- Shantel Kahrs, 7th Grade Social Studies, Peet Junior High
- Dale Orthmann, Math, Columbus High School
- JoEllen Pruis, 6th Grade Math, Hoover Middle School
- Kendell Rochford, 6th Grade Math, Central Middle School
- Anne Schreck, Literacy Strategist, Irving Elementary
A free and open event will be held to honor this year's recipients on Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa campus.