Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions for this Afternoon...

Elevated fire weather conditions will develop late this morning
through the afternoon and into the evening. Afternoon relative
humidity will drop near 30 percent with winds gusting over 25
mph at times. Any fires that do occur may become difficult to
control. Please exercise caution and heed local burn bans.

2023 Gold Star Teacher award winners announced

2023 Gold Star Teachers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) --  KWWL and the R.J. McElroy Trust Foundation are announcing the ten Black Hawk County teachers awarded with the 2023 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.

For the 35th year of the awards, The McElroy Trust received 1,095 nominations for 449 teachers in Black Hawk County. Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

Each of the ten recipients will receive a $1,000 honorarium, as well as $1,000 to improve their classroom.

Here are the Black Hawk County teachers receiving the 2023 award:

  • Adam BoltsEnglish, Dunkerton High School
  • Meghan Bruns2nd Grade, Cedar Heights Elementary
  • Christina Cortez, Spanish, Hudson High School
  • Ra'Shuna Greer, Kindergarten, Orange Elementary
  • Brenna GriffinEnglish, Cedar Falls High School
  • Shantel Kahrs7th Grade Social Studies, Peet Junior High
  • Dale OrthmannMath, Columbus High School
  • JoEllen Pruis6th Grade Math, Hoover Middle School
  • Kendell Rochford6th Grade Math, Central Middle School
  • Anne Schreck, Literacy Strategist, Irving Elementary

A free and open event will be held to honor this year's recipients on Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa campus.

