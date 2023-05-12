Workforce experts say Title 42 ending could help address the nationwide worker shortage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The pandemic era border policy known as Title 42 has ended, and with it, the shift along the U.S. and Mexico border has prompted both political parties to raise concerns over the increasing number of migrants waiting to cross.
However, some Dubuque non-profits say these same migrants could be a major factor in solving the county's workforce shortage.
Some experts say that it's unlikely that many communities in Iowa will see major migrant surges. However, they say that if the state wants to overcome the workforce shortage, migrants will play a key role.
For context, Dubuque has a 68% engagement rate in the workforce.
Rick Dickinson, President of the Greater Dubuque Development Corp, says that the labor shortage continues to be a tipping point. As the baby boomer generation retires, there aren't enough younger workers to fill all of the roles.
Dickinson said, "Coming from families that average about 4 children per household, we’re being replaced as we retire by families with 1.67 children per household. So there are not enough young people to replace the baby boomers that are retiring in droves."
Dickinson says to solve the issue, Dubuque needs to retain youth already living there, as well as bring in people from outside of the community.
According to staff with the Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque, the vast majority of migrants at the border are refugees and asylum seekers looking to create a life and work in the United States. Executive Director Megan Ruiz says that Dubuque businesses are very aware of this.
Ruiz said, “We get calls probably almost on a weekly or multiple times a week basis of ‘Do you have any newcomers looking for jobs?'"
Ruiz says that these calls come from every sector, from agriculture to healthcare. She says that the majority of asylum seekers in Dubuque they already work with have multiple full or part-time positions.