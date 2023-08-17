Wisconsin man charged with attempted murder in Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempted murder from a Dubuque shooting that happened in early August.
49-year-old Kenneth M. Moore of Monroe, Wisconsin was arrested on Wednesday on an arrest warrant relating to an August 4 shooting.
According to court documents, Dubuque Police responded to the 2400 block of Stafford Street around 4:15 a.m. for a shots-fired report on August 4. The shooting had resulted in several spent shell casings and a broken car window.
A woman reported that she witnessed a man identified as Lance Henry Hayes standing in the street with "his arm extended." Court documents allege that Hayes fired multiple shots before entering a residence.
Police surrounded the residence and asked for those inside to exit. One person exited, but was deemed not to be the shooter, according to police. Police gained entry to the residence and talked to two individuals who tipped them about Hayes' location.
Hayes was found by police at a residence on East 22nd Street with a handgun, but police were advised that Hayes was not the first person to fire a weapon in the earlier exchange.
Police retrieved surveillance footage that showed the disturbance. Moore came to the Stafford Street residence where the tenant attempted to "push Moore up the sidewalk", according to documents. Moore then fired a handgun toward the front porch of the residence. Moore then entered a vehicle and pointed his gun at the residence as it drove away.
Surveillance footage also showed Moore and Hayes getting into an altercation leading up to the shooting. According to a criminal complaint, "During this time, L. Hayes can be seen ducking and moving about the front porch. A single shot is then fired toward Hayes, which enters the front of the residence, approximately one foot north of the front door. Hayes was standing just inside of the front screen door when the shot was fired. Moments later, Hayes is observed retrieving a handgun from the residence, exiting the porch toward the street, and then multiple gunshots can be heard."
Hayes was also arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm on August 4.